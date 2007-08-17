Sega Confirms New Virtual Console Titles We Already Knew About

Two Sega Genesis titles recently rated by the ESRB have been confirmed by Sega of America as upcoming releases for the Wii Virtual Console service. The Climax developed RPG Landstalker and Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master are scheduled to make an appearance on the Wii Shop Channel "soon." Both follow the Sega Genesis standard pricing of 800 points.

The addition of Shinobi III is so personally exciting, I just powered on my Wii in the vain hope that Nintendo issued a Thursday update to the Virtual Console. Sadly, I was turned away and will leave my Wii powered down in protest until Monday morning. Full press release confirming the confirmation right after this.SEGA ANNOUNCES TWO NEW TITLES FOR THE Wii VIRTUAL CONSOLE

SAN FRANCISCO (August 16, 2007) - SEGAÂ® of America, Inc. today announced that two titles from its SEGA Genesisâ„¢ library, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Masterâ„¢ and Landstalkerâ„¢, will soon be available for download on the Wiiâ„¢ Shop Channel. Prices start at 800 Wiiâ„¢ Points for SEGA Genesis titles. Wii Points can be purchased online or at select retailers at an MSRP of $US20 for 2,000 points.

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master - In this thrilling sequel to The Revenge of Shinobi, Joe Musashi finds that Neo Zeed - the crime syndicate he believed he had wiped out two years earlier - is indeed still alive and well. The return of Neo Zeed and its leader, the mysterious Shadow Master, forces Musashi to return from exile and confront the growing evil. As the Shinobi - the master of long-forgotten Oboro Ninjitsu martial arts - Musashi must utilise all his powers to overcome his various enemies. Thanks to his considerable combat skills and special Ninjitsu moves, only the Shinobi can thwart Neo Zeed and vanquish the Shadow Master.

Landstalker - After hearing of the legendary treasure of King Nole, the elvish treasure-hunter Nigel undertakes a quest to gather various pieces of the famed loot. His journey takes him through villages, caves and dungeons that hold King Nole's riches, and along the way, he'll have to help the inhabitants of the island while fighting against the treachery of Duke Mercator, who is searching for the treasure as well. A variety of obstacles and foes will try to deter Nigel, who must use all his wits and skills to defeat Duke Mercator and uncover the secret of King Nole's treasure.

The Wii Shop Channel serves as the Wii's online storefront where visitors can redeem Wii Points to download games. Users need a high-speed Internet connection to access the Wii Shop Channel. Users can buy Wii Points at retail or with a credit card online from the Wii Shop Channel and redeem their Wii Points to download these and other classic games.

For more information on upcoming Virtual Console titles from SEGA, please visit the official Web site at www.sega.com. For assets, please visit the SEGA Press site at http://segapr.segaamerica.com.

