Sega Reveals Viking: Battle of Asgard

vikingscree.jpgThe mystery Sega viking game bespoken of by McWhertor is no longer a mystery! The company has officially announced VIKING: Battle for Asgard for the PS3 and Xbox 360 for early 2008. Developed by The Creative Assembly, it follows the story of 'new iconic gaming hero' Skarin, who must stop the banished Goddess Hel from using her undead army to bring about Ragnarok, because no one can think of anything else that happened in Norse mythology other than freaking Ragnarok.

"Skarin is a cutting edge hero in a fantastic re-imagining of Norse Mythology. Skarin is obviously a very dangerous man." said Gary Knight, European Marketing Director SEGA Europe. "Add in his inner conflict, a confused heritage and a growing distrust of the Gods and you have the makings of gaming's next great hero."

No, you have the makings of Kratos, who has already been made. Look for more on Viking God of War when Sega shows it off at Leipzig later this week.

