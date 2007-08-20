SEGA's Isshyo ni Wan-Wan ("Together With Doggy") is a geared-for-children arcade game features a touch screen that lets players "pet" virtual dogs Nintendogs-style. What's more, the game dispenses cards of different dogs (there are 25 breeds) that can be swipe-scanned in like SEGA's own Mushi King. To top it off, the game is housed in a little car that rumbles and shakes once feed a coin. It's even covered with little dogs — like you hit them or something! In short: You put in a coin, you get a card. You swipe the card, and a virtual dog appears on the screen, which you pet. The little car you are sitting in shakes and vibrates. The end. Exciting if you are four years old! Isshyo ni Wan-Wan is a SEGA marketing person's idea of what Japanese children everywhere desire rolled into one odd machine.
Sega's Nintendogs-Like Card Game Ride THING
