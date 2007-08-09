Can't see how this would work, but Capcom have announced that their mobile version of Street Fighter II is now good to go for the North American market. It's a bare package too, being the original Street Fighter II with it's original eight characters and absence of any champion, turbo or hyper fighting. Such a great game on your phone sounds a little neat, but on a narrow screen and with phone buttons? I'll pass, thanks. If you're a little more adventurous and fancy a bash, it's available from Capcom's mobile site. Street Fighter II Mobile [Capcom]
SFII Mobile Out Now
