SFII Mobile Out Now

Can't see how this would work, but Capcom have announced that their mobile version of Street Fighter II is now good to go for the North American market. It's a bare package too, being the original Street Fighter II with it's original eight characters and absence of any champion, turbo or hyper fighting. Such a great game on your phone sounds a little neat, but on a narrow screen and with phone buttons? I'll pass, thanks. If you're a little more adventurous and fancy a bash, it's available from Capcom's mobile site. Street Fighter II Mobile [Capcom]