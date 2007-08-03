Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

Sure, the supply of the Wii in Japan may be stabilising, but what about its demand?. Last week's charts saw it drop from 109,854 to 86,786. This week it's down to 77,169. Could Japan's love affair with the Wii be coming to an end? And could its former love, the PlayStation, be back in the frame? The PS3 shifted 28,829 units last week, more than double its sales from the week before. Crazy days in Nippon.

DS Lite : 150,494

Wii : 77,169

PSP: 35,068

PS3: 28,829

PS2: 11,757

Xbox 360: 3,872

GB Micro: 263

GBA SP: 228

GC: 102

DS Phat: 90

GBA: 41

[courtesy of Media Create and their shiny new website]