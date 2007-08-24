Sierra Wants To Make You WET

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

rubisoho.jpgNothing is sexier than an acrobatic female gun-for-hire dual-wielding custom Colt Pythons and carrying a sword. Sierra knows this, and that's probably why they've announced WET, an action game that follows the story of hired gun Rubi, who gets burned on a job and finds herself fighting for her life to find the man who betrayed her.

The game is being developed by A2M for release sometime in 2008 for next-gen consoles. With a concept and character this awesome, how can it possibly fail?

LOS ANGELES (August 22, 2007) - Sierra Entertainment, a division of Vivendi Games, today announced WET, a seamless integration of intense gunplay, death-defying acrobatics and exciting swordplay, framed by breathtaking art direction and unparalleled animation quality.

Developed by A2M, WET tells the story of Rubi, an acrobatic gun-for-hire. When she agrees to help a wealthy man find and bring back his wayward son, all hell breaks loose and the tables are turned, as the man who hired her isn't who he appeared to be. Now Rubi's on the run, needing to find the man who left her for dead and leaving a massive body count in her wake.

In an adventure that spans three continents; WET will keep the adrenaline pumping from start to finish.

"The mix of guns, acrobatics and swords in the midst of non-stop action will undoubtedly ensure Rubi takes the title as the most exciting heroine ever in video games," said Martin Tremblay, president, Worldwide Studios, Sierra Entertainment. "WET is an exciting addition to Sierra Entertainment's original games portfolio."

WET features include:

â€¢ Innovative 3rd person shooter gameplay: With her trusty twin custom made Colt Pythons, Rubi gracefully engages in amazing, cinematic high-body count gunplay against diverse and challenging enemies. â€¢ Acrobatics: Along with her guns, Rubi has an arsenal of death-defying acrobatic moves. Her incredible agility allows her to climb on ledges, slide under obstacles, swing on poles and run along walls. â€¢ Swordplay: Rubi's sword is an instrument for deadly close-quarter proximity attacks. Rubi will unleash a flurry of multi-staged stylised attack sequences.

