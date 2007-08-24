Sierra Wants To Make You WET

Nothing is sexier than an acrobatic female gun-for-hire dual-wielding custom Colt Pythons and carrying a sword. Sierra knows this, and that's probably why they've announced WET, an action game that follows the story of hired gun Rubi, who gets burned on a job and finds herself fighting for her life to find the man who betrayed her.

"The mix of guns, acrobatics and swords in the midst of non-stop action will undoubtedly ensure Rubi takes the title as the most exciting heroine ever in video games," said Martin Tremblay, president, Worldwide Studios, Sierra Entertainment. "WET is an exciting addition to Sierra Entertainment's original games portfolio."

The game is being developed by A2M for release sometime in 2008 for next-gen consoles. With a concept and character this awesome, how can it possibly fail?