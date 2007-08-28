Silver DS Coming To Europe?

The silver DS looks lovely. I have one thing on my TGS shopping list, in fact, and it's one of these suckers. Mainly because I imagined they'd be Japan-only for a while, but a Dutch toy store is advertising that the colour scheme's heading to Europe in the fall. Leaves us with two options. One is the retailer's pulling this out their ass. Other is that they weren't meant to advertise this until Nintendo Europe announced it. Knowing how Nintendo Europe roll, my money's on the latter. Exclusief: Zilveren Lite naar Europa [DS-Gamer, via Thomper @ NeoGAF]