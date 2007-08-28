The silver DS looks lovely. I have one thing on my TGS shopping list, in fact, and it's one of these suckers. Mainly because I imagined they'd be Japan-only for a while, but a Dutch toy store is advertising that the colour scheme's heading to Europe in the fall. Leaves us with two options. One is the retailer's pulling this out their ass. Other is that they weren't meant to advertise this until Nintendo Europe announced it. Knowing how Nintendo Europe roll, my money's on the latter. Exclusief: Zilveren Lite naar Europa [DS-Gamer, via Thomper @ NeoGAF]
Silver DS Coming To Europe?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink