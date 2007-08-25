Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

Hardware numbers are in, confirmation that Nintendo of Japan is now the third-largest consumer of pure white plastic in the nation. The Nintendo DS and Wii bested last week's sales, more so than anyone else, but it was generally an up week for hardware sales. Hell, even Xbox 360 sales saw a boost from the previous week meaning Microsoft's plan for world console domination just got a little bit... nah, just kidding.

List follows:

Nintendo DS Lite - 153,819 Wii - 73,938 PSP - 33,715 PLAYSTATION 3 - 21,720 PlayStation 2 - 15,240 Xbox 360 - 2,445 Game Boy micro - 418 Game Boy Advance SP - 212