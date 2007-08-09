Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

jleague_2007.jpgIn addition to loving the hell out of baseball, Japanese video game buyers also adore soccer to bits. Konami's sporty back up cash cow, the Winning Eleven series, took the number one sales spot, beating out Wii party retread Mario Party 8. A rare two-week appearance in the top ten for a PLAYSTATION 3 game rounds out the top three with Minna no Golf 5, Hot Shots Golf over here, pushing another 64,000 copies.

Here are the Media Create sales figures for the week of July 30th through August 5th.

01. J. League Winning Eleven 2007: Club Championship (PS2) - 150,000 / NEW 02. Mario Party 8 (Wii) - 135,000 / 400,000 03. Hot Shots Golf 5 (PS3) - 64,000 / 216,000 04. It's A Wonderful World (DS) - 33,000 / 110,000 05. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) - 29,000 / 697,000 06. Wii Sports (Wii) - 28,000 / 1,971,000 07. Wii Play (Wii) - 27,000 / 1,579,000 08. Face Training DS (DS) - 22,000 / NEW 09. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) - 21,000 / 4,677,000 10. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) - 21,000 / 476,00011. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 14 (PS2) 12. Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors (Wii) 13. More Brain Age (DS) 14. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (PSP) 15. Endless Ocean (Wii) 16. Mario Kart DS (DS) 17. Itadaki Street DS (DS) 18. Mobile Suit Gundam MS Front 0079 (Wii) 19. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS) 20. Brain Age (DS) 21. Naruto: Saikyo Ninja Daikesshu 5 (DS) 22. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS) 23. More English Training (DS) 24. PokÃ©mon Diamond (DS) 25. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Wii (Wii) 26. English Training (DS) 27. Kanji Brain Test 2M (DS) 28. PokÃ©mon Pearl (DS) 29. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP) 30. Chibi-Robo: Park Patrol (DS)

A rather uneventful showing for Endless Ocean (aka Forever Blue) for the Wii. It's got a long way to go before it reaches my estimate of 1 trillion copies sold in Japan.

