Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Forgive this week's late and incomplete Japanese software sales chart. It's not my fault! Japan decided to take a holiday and left us twisting in the wind. Yes, some of the weekly sales data may be slightly askew or completely UNKNOWN, but at least we know how well Mario Party 8 is doing in Japan. And that Wii Sports has passed the 2 million mark.

01. SD Gundam G Generation Cross Drive (DS) - 149,000 / NEW 02. Mario Party 8 (Wii) - 102,000 / 504,000 03. Final Fantasy XII - International Zodiac Job System (PS2) - 66,000 / NEW 04. J. League Winning Eleven 2007: Club Championship (PS2) - 54,000 / 217,000 05. Donkey Kong Jungle Climber (DS) - UNKNOWN/ NEW 06. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) 27,000 / 734,000 07. Wii Sports (Wii) - 34,000/ 2,005,000 08. Wii Play (Wii) - UNKNOWN 09. Wild Arms XF (PS2) - UNKNOWN / NEW 10. Flash Focus: Vision Training In Minutes A Day (DS) - UNKNOWN 11. Hot Shots Golf 5 (PS3) 12. Mario Kart DS (DS) 13. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) 14. More Brain Age (DS) 15. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 16. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 14 (PS2) 17. It's A Wonderful World (DS) 18. Itadaki Street DS (DS) 19. Hiiro no Kakera 2 (PS2) 20. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (PSP) 21. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS) 22. Face Training DS (DS) 23. Wantame Fortune Telling Channel (DS) 24. Naruto: Saikyo Ninja Daikesshu 5 (DS) 25. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS) 26. PokÃ©mon Pearl (DS) 27. Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors (Wii) 28. Brain Age (DS) 29. More English Training (DS) 30. Mobile Suit Gundam MS Front 0079 (Wii)

