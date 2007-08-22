Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart - International Zodiac Job System

The software chart we posted Friday for the week of August 8th to the 15th was a bit... off. Okay, way off. Fortunately, the ever reliable Media Create has updated with a corrected list of weekly numbers for Japan today giving us a more accurate look at the country's sales data.

Corrected top thirty continues after the jump.

01. SD Gundam G Generation Cross Drive (DS) - 137,717 / NEW 02. Mario Party 8 (Wii) - 103,889 / 504,000 03. Final Fantasy XII - International Zodiac Job System (PS2) - 45,869 / NEW 04. Donkey Kong Jungle Climber (DS) - 45,564 / NEW 05. J. League Winning Eleven 2007: Club Championship (PS2) - 45,260 / 195,000 06. Hot Shots Golf 5 (PS3) - 33,066 / 249,000 07. Wild Arms XF (PSP) - 31,893 / NEW 08. Wii Sports (Wii) - 28,211 / 2,005,000 09. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) - 26,989 / 734,000 10. Wii Play (Wii) - 26,960 / 1,606,000 11. It's A Wonderful World (DS) 12. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) 13. Flash Focus: Vision Training In Minutes A Day (DS) 14. Wantame Fortune Telling Channel (DS) 15. Mario Kart DS (DS) 16. More Brain Age (DS) 17. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) 18. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 14 (PS2) 19. Itadaki Street DS (DS) 20. Hiiro no Kakera 2 (PS2) 21. Face Training DS (DS) 22. Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors (Wii) 23. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS) 24. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (PSP) 25. Brain Age (DS) 26. Naruto: Saikyo Ninja Daikesshu 5 (DS) 27. More English Training (DS) 28. PokÃ©mon Diamond (DS) 29. Mobile Suit Gundam MS Front 0079 (Wii) 30. English Training (DS)

Media Create Weekly Sales