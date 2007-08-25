Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

We may be in Germany, but that doesn't mean we're going to ignore Japan's weekly soap opera of software sales. Most shocking? Mario Party 8 reclaims its number one position in the Media Create sales list for the week of August 13th to the 19th in a bloodless sales coup. Amazingly, Hot Shots Golf 5 is still hanging tough in the top ten, kind of impressive for a PLAYSTATION 3 up against 2006's New Super Mario Bros.

Hit the jump for full sales sexiness. 01. Mario Party 8 (Wii) - 112,724 / 616,000 02. SD Gundam G Generation Cross Drive (DS) - 48,321 / 186,000 03. Donkey Kong: Jungle Climber (DS) - 47,730 / 93,000 04. Wii Sports (Wii) - 35,430 / 2,035,000 05. Wii Play (Wii) - 32,939 / 1,639,000 06. My Housekeeping Diary (DS) - 32,714 / 122,000 07. J.League Winning Eleven 2007: Club Championship (PS2) - 32,210 / 227,000 08. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) - 31,897 / 756,000 09. New Super Mario Bros. (DS) - 29,979 / 4,729,000 10. Hot Shots Golf 5 (PS3) - 28,044 / 278,000 11. Flash Focus: Vision Training in Minutes a Day (DS) 12. Mario Kart DS (DS) 13. More Brain Age (DS) 14. Final Fantasy XII: International Zodiac Job System (PS2) 15. It's A Wonderful World (DS) 16. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 14 (PS2) 17. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS) 18. Brain Age (DS) 19. Itadaki Street DS (DS) 20. Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors (Wii) 21. Naruto: Saikyo Ninja Daikesshu 5 (DS) 22. More English Training (DS) 23. PokÃ©mon Diamond (DS) 24. Face Training DS (DS) 25. Zettai Onkan Otoda Master (DS) 26. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (PSP) 27. PokÃ©mon Pearl (DS) 28. English Training (DS) 29. Yoshi's Island DS (DS) 30. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Wii (Wii)

Media Create Weekly Sales