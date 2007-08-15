Single, Adorable, New Guitar Hero III Track Revealed

Activision revealed just one new track for its upcoming Guitar Hero sequel but it's a big one. The Stone Roses' "She Bangs The Drums" from their 1989 self-titled smash will be featured (sadly as a cover) on Guitar Hero III's already kick-ass line up. Shown exclusively at the Edinburgh Interactive Festival, the Stone Roses jam adds some pleasantly moody Manchester-rock to the hard rock heavy tracklist.

While The Stone Roses may not be for everyone—there are those simply genetically incapable of decent taste—I think we can all agree on one thing, better them than more My Chemical Romance. Press release, with currently revealed setlist, right after the jump.Activision Unveils New Guitar HeroTM III: Legends of Rock Track Exclusively At Edinburgh Interactive Festival

Track from Album Voted By the NME as "Greatest British Album of All Time" To Appear In Guitar Hero Sequel

Tuesday 14th August/...Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) premiered a new track from Guitar Hero IIIâ„¢: Legends of Rock game during its exclusive hour-long screening at Edinburgh Interactive Festival today.

"She Bangs the Drums," as made legendary by The Stone Roses, was played for the very first time, underscoring the company's promise that the track list for the next instalment in the Guitar Hero franchise will draw inspiration from all eras and genres of guitar music, ensuring a soundtrack with truly global appeal.

"She Bangs the Drums" is one of the Stone Roses' best-loved songs, hailing from an album consistently voted the very best British album ever. Its inclusion in Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock will appeal to fans of the classic late-80s music scene, lovers of sublime guitar rhythms and riffs, as well as the indie-shoegazers.

The Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock screening took place at 1:00 pm today, as part of the Festival's public day at the Odeon, Lothian Road, Edinburgh.

Along with the announcement of this classic British track, the screening provided the first opportunity for members of the public this side of the Atlantic to witness first hand the new boss battles and multiplayer game modes. The new Guitar Hero controllers were also premiered.

"The Edinburgh Interactive Festival is all about the culture of gaming," states Zach Fountain, General Manager, RedOctane Europe. "The Guitar Hero franchise has already established itself as part of mainstream pop culture, so it was a perfect place to unveil one of our UK-originated songs. The Guitar Hero road show moves from here to Leipzig, where we'll be announcing a whole new stack of European songs for Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock."

Songs announced for Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock so far include:

Slash's Original Boss Battle Recording Welcome to The Jungle (by Guns N' Roses) One (by Metallica) Paint It Black (by The Rolling Stones) Cherub Rock (by Smashing Pumpkins) Sabotage (by Beastie Boys) The Metal (by Tenacious D) My Name is Jonas (by Weezer) Knights of Cydonia (by Muse) Even Flow (by Pearl Jam) Lay Down (by Priestess) Cult of Personality (by Living Colour) Miss Murder (by AFI) Through Fire and Flames (by Dragonforce) Number of the Beast (by Iron Maiden) 3's and 7's (by Queens of the Stone Age) Suck My Kiss (by Red Hot Chili Peppers) Raining Blood (by Slayer) Reptillia (by The Strokes) Paranoid (as made famous by Black Sabbath) Cities on Flame (as made famous by Blue Oyster Cult) Mississippi Queen (as made famous by Mountain) La Grange (as made famous by ZZ Top) Rock and Roll All Nite (as made famous by Kiss) School's Out (as made famous by Alice Cooper) Rock You Like a Hurricane (as made famous by Scorpions) Slow Ride (as made famous by Foghat) Barracuda (as made famous by Heart)

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, published by RedOctaneÂ® and developed by Neversoft, is not yet rated by the ESRB and will be available this October. For more information about the Guitar Hero franchise, please visit the dedicated community site: www.guitarhero.com.