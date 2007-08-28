SingStar Brings Out Goth's Inner Village Person... Kills Him

SingStar is HUGE in Germany, like, Hasselhoff huge. Rock Band, Guitar Hero III? People show up, they play with the games, but SingStar draws crowds and, occasionally, a Goth who just wants to smile. Watch as this young man, whose life, I can only imagine, has been dedicated to stern looks and not smiling, finally breaks down and jams to a little YMCA... only to be caught on video. You can almost see his inner child dying at the end there when the smile freezes on his face.