SingStar-Branded PS2 Announced

singstarps2.JPGRiding the wave of SingStar popularity in Europe, SCEA today announced a new limited edition SingStar Playstation 2 pack. The white PS2 comes with a copy of SingStar Pop and two SingStar USB microphones. The pack is set to hit North America for $150 in the U.S. and $160 in Canada.

Hit the jump for the details.FOSTER CITY, Calif., August 29, 2007 - Sony Computer Entertainment America is bringing a whole new look to the PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system this holiday, along with an exclusive way to enjoy social gaming with family and friends. The company today announced plans for a limited edition Ceramic White PlayStation 2 bundled with SingStarâ„¢ Pop, the second release in the multi-million selling SingStarâ„¢ franchise, along with two high-quality USB microphones. The new PlayStation 2 bundle will be available in North America in November for a suggested retail price of US$149.99/C$159.99. The new limited edition Ceramic White PlayStation 2 features the same ultra-sleek design and functions of the current Charcoal Black and Satin Silver PlayStation 2 versions as well as the DVD and CD playback capabilities, digital surround sound, two memory card slots and an integrated Ethernet port for network gaming. SingStar Pop puts friends and family center stage singing real songs from current chart-topping stars and pop legends including Alicia Keys, U2, Rihanna, Ashlee Simpson, The All-American Rejects and The Clash. With microphones in hand, aspiring pop stars can put on a concert in their living rooms by performing along with their favourite artists, singing duets and one-on-one battles, and even singing with up to eight players in a "Pass-the-Mic" social frenzy. "With our expansive library of titles for PlayStation, led by social gaming experiences such as SingStar, and Buzz!, we have an incredible offering for first-time gaming families," said Jack Tretton, president and CEO, SCEA. "At $US149, the limited edition Ceramic White PlayStation 2, bundled with the family-friendly social gaming title, SingStar Pop, is an unbeatable value that will provide fun for everyone this holiday." PlayStation 2 continues to be the best-selling gaming system on the market with an installed base of more than 117 million worldwide, 44 million in North America alone. A further 10 million PlayStation 2 units are expected to be sold worldwide by the end of March 2008. With more than 160 new games expected in North America throughout the holidays and by the end of March 2008, including Guitar Heroâ„¢ Encore: Rock the 80sâ„¢, Madden NFL 08, NBA '08, and Buzzâ„¢, as well as a back catalogue of over 1,400 games, the new limited edition Ceramic White PlayStation 2 system makes for an extremely attractive package for the entire family.

