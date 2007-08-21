Skate Demo Out Now

Anyone sick of Tony Hawks but NOT sick of skateboarding, a demo for EA's Skate just hit Xbox Live. It's 1.1gb, gives you half an hour in a skate park and should be easier to get hold of than the BioShock demo. Man, that's about the 117th time I've typed BioShock today. Might go check this demo out now, actually, be nice to talk/think about something that doesn't involve a hellish underwater dystopia. Just for one night.