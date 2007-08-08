Metal Gear Solid 4, Playable At Leipzig, Only By Kojima

Konami issued a blitzkrieg of a press release yesterday, revealing that Metal Gear Solid director Hideo Kojima would be appearing at the Leipzig Games Convention in a matter of weeks. They also mentioned that Kojima would be previewing a new trailer for Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots as well as demoing a playable version of the game for the first time... in Europe. And that's not all.

Kojima is quoted in the release teasing that he'll be bringing along a "special guest", one whose identity remains unknown. Could Kojima be referring to an in-game guest? We'll find out in just two weeks. The English version of the press release does reveal that Kojima "will be using the presentation to disclose key gameplay secrets and highlight major additions to the Metal Gear universe."

My guess on the matter is that Konami will show an extended or remixed version of the E3 trailer and that Kojima will deviate from his recent playable demo at the PlayStation Premiere event in Tokyo. However, it's possible that Kojima will wow us all with a whole new hands-on scenario, a brand spankin' new trailer built from the ground up, and show Zone of the Enders 3 for the PLAYSTATION 3 and have Suda 51 on hand to show off the next game in the Snatcher project, just to rub it in my face.

Press release right after this.Hideo Kojima comes to Leipzig!

Legendary Metal Gear Solid creator heads to Games Convention to show playable version of METAL GEAR SOLID 4: GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS

Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH has announced that Hideo Kojima, head of its Kojima Productions studio and creator of METAL GEAR SOLID 4: GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS, will be appearing at this year's Games Convention show in Leipzig to demonstrate a playable version of Solid Snake's latest adventure.

With interest in the game growing at a phenomenal rate, Kojima will be presenting an early build of the game on the Konami stand (Hall 4, Booth B11). It will mark the first time that METAL GEAR SOLID 4: GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS has been shown in playable form in Europe, and Hideo Kojima will be using the presentation to disclose key gameplay secrets and highlight major additions to the Metal Gear universe. The latest trailer for the game will also be shown, with Kojima using it to detail key plot points while also revealing exciting news about forthcoming Metal Gear projects from Kojima Productions.

Due for a simultaneous worldwide release early in 2008, METAL GEAR SOLID 4: GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS is set in a war-torn future where huge conglomerates fight for supremacy using armies of hand-picked mercenaries. This battle-scarred arena is seen through the eyes of an older Solid Snake who has been charged with infiltrating a number of key locations across the globe, including the Middle East and South America.

"When I last came to Leipzig, I promised fans of Metal Gear Solid they would be able to see a playable version of MGS4 - and, to celebrate the special nature of the occasion, I can confirm, that I will bring a special guest with me," commented Hideo Kojima, Director of Kojima Productions. "I love the enthusiasm European games players constantly show towards our titles, and look forward to showing METAL GEAR SOLID 4: GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS at the most important European gaming event of the year."

METAL GEAR SOLID 4: GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS will be released for PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 early 2008 and shown at the 2007 Games Convention in Leipzig between 22nd-26th August.