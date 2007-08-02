GameTap Gets Snuggly With Codemasters

Industry veterans Codemasters have just signed a big digital distribution deal with GameTap. As part of said deal, Codemasters recent 2007 titles (DiRT & Overlord) will be available over the service, as will their upcoming games like Jericho and Nazi zeppelin extravaganza Turning Point: Fall of Liberty. The press release says these games will be available "in both the subscription service and on the ad-supported website on an exclusive basis", but we're checking with GameTap on just what that actually means. It looks like they're saying games like Turning Point will be on the ad-supported part of GameTap. Which is free. But they can't mean that. Surely. Keep your knickers untwisted til we find out.

GAMETAP SIGNS EXCLUSIVE DEAL WITH CODEMASTERS

All new titles to be available day and date only on GameTap

ATLANTA - August 1, 2007 - GameTap, the first-of-its-kind broadband entertainment network from Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. (TBS, Inc.), announced today an expanded partnership with Codemasters that now includes multi-year exclusive North American rights for their new titles to be featured in GameTap's subscription service, as well as for purchase online, both day and date with retail release.

"Codemasters is a forward thinking company with great current and upcoming titles that are exactly the kind of games our subscribers want to play," said Stuart Snyder, Turner's executive vice president and chief operating officer of Animation, Young Adults & Kids Media. "Making games available to play day and date with the retail release to our subscribers is a top priority for our business."

As part of this expansive deal, GameTap will feature Codemasters' recently released 2007 games including the critically acclaimed DiRTâ„¢ and Overlordâ„¢ as well as a selection of upcoming titles including Clive Barker's Jerichoâ„¢ and Turning Pointâ„¢: Fall of Liberty, in both the subscription service and on the ad-supported website on an exclusive basis. Codemasters' games will also be sold in GameTap's new online digital retail storefront.

"As Codemasters further expands in North America, GameTap was an obvious choice in delivering our award-winning content to a new audience," said Geoff Mulligan, president of publishing, Codemasters Inc. "We have secured retail success and this new partnership with GameTap is the next step to expanding our business through subscription play and ad revenue."

Launched on May 31st, GameTap.com, is an ad-supported website that features free games and original programming content from GameTap TV, and an online store that offers the best PC and catalogue titles for purchase and digital download. With this new deal, virtually the entire Codemasters catalogue will now be available to GameTap Gold Level members for unlimited subscription play well into the next decade.