iPhone NES Emulator In Motion

The iPhone NES Emulator has been all the rage for the past few hours. Why are we obsessed about getting games from a 20-year-old system on the world's latest and greatest phone? Because it's cool!

While the mini controller looks good on the iPhone's touchscreen, does anyone else notice that Mario keeps on running without cue once the forward button is pressed? Our 2-second verdict? For speed trials only. Read real, hands-on impressions over at Gizmodo.

[via gaygamer]