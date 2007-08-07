XBLA's August Lineup Revealed

Microsoft has just announced their August XBLA lineup and everything that's coming soon after. As we say below, this Wednesday we get Konami's original Track and Field, but in the coming weeks...wait for it...HEXIC 2!! AT LONG LAST!! (And Ubisoft's War World.)

Most of all, we're looking forward to Streets of Rage 2 later this summer, along with the stomach-knotting feeling of wasting our childhood that accompanies replaying old sidescrolling beat 'em ups. Hit the jump for a full list of upcoming titles and a boatload of synonyms for "hot." We're talking more than a used car commercial in the middle of a legitimate heat wave. Hot August games also releasing this month:

Â· "Ecco the Dolphin" (Sega) Cool off with this fun, whimsical update of the classic undersea exploration game featuring everyone's favourite bottlenose dolphin, Ecco!

Â· "Hexic 2" (Carbonated Games) The highly anticipated sequel to the popular puzzle game "Hexic HD" will have gamers racing to solve brand new challenges, including an all new two player Battle mode.

Â· "War World" (Ubisoft) A pure adrenaline rush, War World features powerful armoured mechanoids battling head-to-head in all-out savage single and multiplayer battles that combine action and strategy.

Sizzling summer launches hitting in the coming weeks:

Â· "Geon: Emotions" (Eidos) Engage in the unique sport of Geon, where you must master a diverse range of emotions to best your opponents.

Â· "Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords" (D3Publisher of America, Inc.) Addictive and easy-to-learn, this game integrates story and character progression elements found in RPGs delivering a brand new type of game that pushes the puzzle genre to a whole new level.

Â· "Space Giraffe" (Llamasoft) Created by genre-defining game designer Jeff Minter, "Space Giraffe" is a psychedelic shooter that spans 100 levels, all set against vivid, pulsating backgrounds that synchronise with any custom music selection.

Â· "Streets of Rage 2" (Sega) One of the most popular side-scrolling beat 'em ups of the 90's gets the Xbox LIVE Arcade treatment, complete with enhanced graphics, sound, Achievements and multiplayer modes.

Â· "Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix" (Capcom) This game combines addictive puzzle action with favourite Capcom fighting characters including Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and Morrigan.