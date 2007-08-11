So What's Halo 3 Epsilon?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

evilotto.jpgBuncha Microsoft and Bungie types have been spotted playing something called Halo 3 Epsilon. Cue the internets abuzz with rampant speculation as to what it could mean. What it could be. Well...maybe not so much speculation, as the grim sense of envy that comes from knowing these men are playing what has to be a release build of Halo 3. [Thanks everyone!]

