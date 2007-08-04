Fan Faire 07 Is Live

Lest we forget, Sony Online Entertainment's Fan Faire is officially underway in Vegas. Yes, slots and COS-Player elves... be still my heart.

Today kicks off with a live Star Wars Galaxies event, an EverQuest Best of the Best tourney and a sneak preview of Pirates of the Burning Sea. The day will also be home to plenty of MMO-inspired goodies including the Bazaar and Phat Lewt Store, the Legends Lounge, a silent auction, some sneak peaks at The Agency and others and plenty of time to mix and mingle with the people you spend most of your virtual life with.

Tonight wraps up with a community address from SOE President John Smedley who promises to announce some "top-secret" new products. So check back for our ongoing coverage and hit the site this evening for news and images about the new products.

And if you're attending don't forget to send us pics from the event!

