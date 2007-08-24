The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Adds New Features To PS3 SDK, Lowers Memory Requirements

ps3_sdk180.jpgAccording to developer blog Inner Bits, Sony has pushed out the 1.80 version of its PLAYSTATION 3 software development kit, adding a trio of handy new features for programmers. In addition to those new treats, Sony has decreased the memory footprint of the operating system on the PS3's main and graphics RAM. What once required 96MB of the PS3's 512MB of RAM now only demands 72MB of RAM. That should hopefully lead to better looking games that require less loading from disk.That's still high compared to the Xbox 360's 32MB of system utility dedicated RAM, but a sizable improvement.

Inner Bits also reveals that developers now have access to built in utilities that will allow them to save screen shots to player's profiles, stream custom soundtracks, and also use the PlayStation Portable as a secondary display. All of these new features, should developers choose to use them, will require an additional memory hit, but seem to be steps in the right direction.

More detail on the news is available at Inner Bits in depth report.

PS3 1.80 SDK [Inner Bits]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles