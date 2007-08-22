The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Not Hip To Violence Or Porno Association

censoredgame.jpg This whole Manhunt 2 fiasco is a damn shame, really. Because the game was given an Adults Only ESRB rating, gaming's equivalent of an NC-17 film rating, neither Sony or Nintendo will allow the game to be released on its hardware. Sony mouthpiece David Karraker tells Wired:

We want to offer age-appropriate entertainment for our consumers but do not want to be associated with material that is gratuitously violent or pornographic.

Odd, because people don't associate VAIO computers or Sony DVD players with hardcore pornography or violence. Yet, it's possible to see both on them quite easily! Most customers are easily able to separate them — we're not that stupid. How are games any different? Oh, right. Because console makers and politicians with agendas have told us they're different. Thanks for that! AO Game Killing Power [Wired]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles