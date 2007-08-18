The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Starts Recycling Program - Takes Consoles Back for Free!

sony_ps3_smash_broke_pieces_break_burn_overheat.jpgSony has announced their Sony Take Back Recycling program. With 75 physical locations across the US (soon expanding to 175), consumers will be able to drop off any Sony gear for recycling, completely free of charge starting on September 15th.

So if you are dying to get rid of that bad mod jobbed PS2 that is pissing your wife off to no end even though it was kind of her fault for it breaking because she hit the eject button when she was supposed to just use the flip top and that damn tray will never mount correctly again no matter how many of my butter knives I bend into useless hunks of metal—this might be a good option.

Sony Recycling [via Gizmodo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles