Sony To Unveil PSP Download Service Today

pspstore.jpgWe happened to be walking by the Sony booth, the massive Sony booth, this morning when they were rehearsing part of their press conference. In particular they were showing a slide that read PSP Video Download Service. Unfortunately, we didn't hear any particulars, but they did go on to say something about an upcoming FIFA tournament for the PS3 and I believe that the head of the FIFA might actually take the stage later today to talk details.

The press conference starts at 6:15 p.m. local time, which is 12:15 Eastern time, I believe. No clue if we will be able to liveblog it, but we will certainly strive to get the details up asap.

