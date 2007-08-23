Sony Turns PS3 Into DVR

Early next year the PlayStation 3 takes a big step towards becoming the ultimate entertainment box in Europe. At Sony's Games Convention press conference they announced Play TV, a device that hooks between your PS3 and television that will allow the console to record one channel while you watch another. Play TV not only supports high definition video but will also allow you to stream live or recorded video from the PS3 directly to your PSP via Remote play, effectively allowing you to watch your television shows on the handheld from anywhere in the world. Freaking amazing stuff. I'm impressed. Hell, even Crecente was impressed. No word on when the feature could be coming to regions outside of Europe, but I've no doubt in my mind that it will, and it will be awesome.

PlayTV Unlocks Free Digital TV On PlayStation 3

Watch, record and replay TV shows on demand

Turn PS3 into a digital personal video recorder and record programmes to watch anytime, anywhere

Leipzig, 22 August 2007. At Games Convention today, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) announced the introduction of PlayTV, a combined TV tuner and Personal Video Recorder (PVR) for PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3â„¢). PlayTV will be available in UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain early in 2008, with other PAL territories to follow in due course.

Designed to reinforce PS3's rightful place in the Living Room at the heart of the home entertainment needs, the twin channel TV tuner peripheral and PVR software turns PS3 into a state of the art TV recorder, allowing users to watch, pause and record live TV. PlayTV will also record individual programmes or whole series1 to the PS3 hard drive for viewing later on the family TV, or for transferring to the PSPâ„¢ (PlayStationÂ®Portable) for remote viewing outside of the home.

Operating on the widely available Digital Video Broadcasting - Terrestrial (DVB-T) format, PlayTV uses an incredibly quick and easy to use 7-day Electronic Programme Guide EPG2. that provides the navigation for programming the PVR features of PlayTV.

In line with PlayStation's focus on advanced technology made easy, PlayTV provides a host of added value features seldom seen on anything but the highest cost standalone PVRs:

Â· PlayTV's two TV tuners are High Definition ready and are able to view, record and play back High Definition signals in full HD1080P to fully complement PS3's already impressive High Definition credentials.

Â· Unlike the electronic programme guides found on conventional satellite and cable services, PlayTV's EPG is lightning fast, and simple to use with either PS3's SIXAXISâ„¢ wireless controller or the BD remote control to really enhance viewing pleasure.

Â· Intuitive controls, single button help features, tutorial videos and simple navigation make PlayTV a positive joy to use compared with the complexity of some standalone PVR models

Â· Seamless connectivity with PSP allows you to set recordings, watch Live TV and recorded TV programmes remotely on PSP via a Wi-Fi connection (using Remote Play feature). Alternatively, quickly transcode recorded TV shows for high quality viewing to PSP by USB cable for remote viewing away from the home.

Â· Optional on-screen graphical display provides a wealth of information about the status of PlayTV and provides quick access to programme information, stored TV programmes and the controls to pause or record live TV. PlayTV will also set the correct interface for either Standard Definition or High Definition displays, maximising the viewing experience.

Â· PlayTV will evolve with time, with great added value functionality being updated via PLAYSTATIONÂ®Network; a feature that sets it above all other set top boxes. PlayTV will never be out of date.

"The introduction of PlayTV really will extend the already broad entertainment credentials of PS3, and makes it an exceptionally attractive proposition for the whole family," said David Reeves, President of Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. "PS3 already provides High Definition gaming, Blu-ray Disc movies, music, video, photo album, web browsing and PLAYSTATION Network support. With the introduction of PlayTV's state of the art TV tuner and PVR functionality, PS3 is now the best choice of home entertainment hub for the whole family.