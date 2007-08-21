Sony's UberBooth, It's "The Shit"

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

SonyToilets.JPGNo, we aren't being cute with the headline. Along with bathtub seats and chandelier lighting, Sony is providing porcelain thrones for gamers to experience (among other sensations?) the PS3. Also of note: maybe it's due to their voluntary inclusion of bathrooms, but Sony's booth is easily twice the size of Microsoft's. Aside from the toilets, the ambiance is quite tasteful.

