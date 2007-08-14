The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Sorry 'Bout Not Getting That PC BioShock Demo

bioshocksorry.jpg Hey Xbox 360 owners! Played that BioShock demo yet? Nice. Just don't tell PC gamers. They're waiting, 'cause it's coming. 2K Games is burning the midnight oil so that the PC demo gets out before the August 21st drop date. The publisher leaves this apology:

We tried as hard as humanly possible to get it out to you guys simultaneously with the 360 demo, but we needed to make sure that it was perfect — that all drivers were ready, and that the game looked great on a huge variety of computers.

Currently, the PC demo [is]in its final stages of testing and approval. We are pushing to get it out to you as soon as possible. It will be out during the month of August, and everyone is working at full capacity to deliver it to you before the game hits store shelves on August 21st.

So, they're sorry, it's coming, no worries!! 2K Games Says Sorry [CVG]

