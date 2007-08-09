South Park Season 10 DVD Set Includes World of Warcraft Trial

The sloppy wet Blizzard-South Park smooches will continue as Comedy Central has announced that the DVD set collecting the tenth season of South Park will contain a 14-day trial for World of Warcraft. The crudely animated comedy prominently featured the Blizzard MMO in its tenth season in the episode titled "Make Love, Not Warcraft" an effort recently nominated for an Emmy.

The DVD collection goes on sale August 21 for a manufacturer suggested price of $US49.99, but can be had for far less at the right retailers.

Bonus Material Features Mini Audio Commentaries on All 14 Episodes by Creators Trey Parker and Matt StoneMemorable Tenth Season Includes the Emmy-Nominated Episode, 'Make Love, Not Warcraft,' 'Tsst' and 'Cartoon Wars Parts I & II'Free 14-Day Trial Edition 'World of Warcraft' DVD-ROM Included With Purchase

In the tenth season of "South Park," Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny band together to defeat a virtual villain, witness the death of their beloved Chef and are enlisted by former Vice President Al Gore to help search for the elusive Manbearpig.

"South Park: The Complete Tenth Season" DVD is an exclusive three-disc collector's edition comprised of all 14 legendary episodes. In addition to the Emmy-nominated episode, "Make Love, Not Warcraft" (original air date: October 4, 2006), a free 14-day trial edition of the "World of Warcraft" DVD-ROM is included with the purchase of the DVD set. This unforgettable compilation also features the episode "Tsst" (original air date: May 3, 2006) in which Cartman's Mom seeks the help of Cesar Millan, the "Dog Whisperer," to gain control of her son. The bonus material contains five-to-seven minute mini-commentaries on all 14 episodes by creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Launched in 1997, "South Park" remains the highest-rated series on COMEDY CENTRAL. The animated series was honoured with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award in the 65th Annual Peabody Awards competition and has been nominated for seven Emmy Awards, winning the Emmy in 2005 for Outstanding Animated Program (less than an hour). Trey Parker and Matt Stone are co-creators and executive producers of "South Park," with Anne Garefino also serving as executive producer.

