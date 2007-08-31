Space Worms On Your Wii

Everyone's favourite soft-bodied invertebrates are getting launched into space from a Wii near you next Spring. Worms: A Space Oddity brings the classic franchise to the Wii with a whole new setting and a whole new look that abandons the time-tested drawn look for "a distinctive style inspired by classic Sci-Fi looks". Unfortunately THQ didn't provide screenshots for this distinctive new look, so I have no earthly clue what that means. I'm hoping for a dime novel sci-fi painted cover look myself. The worms battle their way across six distinctive planets with a goal I can only imagine is total domination of the universe. With the move to the Wii comes gesture-based attacks, because you have to justify that Wiimote somehow. The game will feature enhanced single-player missions, party games, and four player online multiplayer. I'll be keeping an eye out for screenies for what sounds like an interesting reinvention of the classic Worms formula.

Battle Through Space in THQ's Worms: A Space Oddity for the Wii(TM)

Challenge Up to Four Friends Anywhere in the World with New, Intuitive Controls Designed Specifically for the Wii Remote(TM)

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Aug. 30, 2007 - THQ Inc. (NASDAQ:THQI) today announced Worms: A Space Oddity, the newest iteration of the popular turn-based strategy game, is scheduled for release in spring 2008. Retaining the humour synonymous with the Worms brand, Worms: A Space Oddity marks the franchise debut on the Wii(TM) with a fresh visual style, new environmental settings, intuitive controls and even more customisation options. Players will be closer to the action than ever before, launching attacks through a wide range of gesture-based maneuvers only possible with the Wii Remote(TM).

In Worms: A Space Oddity, players will enjoy the ultimate blend of classic Worms game modes and re-invented single-player missions, as well as multiplayer modes that include a host of all-new party games and even more customisation options. The game takes advantage of the Wii's intuitive controls, on-screen hints and the redesigned interface with an in-game help system. Worms: A Space Oddity demonstrates significant visual, technical and design advancement over its predecessors with a new visual style that abandons the traditional drawn approach and replaces it with a distinctive style inspired by classic Sci-Fi looks. The Worms battles take place across six planets, each with its own, unique environments and global events. The online multiplayer experience pits up to four Worms fiends from all over the world against each other.

Worms: A Space Oddity is being developed by Team17 Software Ltd out of West Yorkshire, UK. Along with this title, two additional titles in the Worms series, Worms: Open Warfare 2 for the Nintendo DS(TM) and PSP(R) (PlayStation(R)Portable) system and Worms 2007 for wireless handsets, are scheduled for release this fall.

For more information about Worms: A Space Oddity and the rest of THQ's line-up of games, please visit www.thq.com.