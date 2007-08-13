Nintendo of Korea is localising a trio of games into Hangul: Elite Beat Agents, Picross DS, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon. NoK is handling the translating duties, so it looks like the games will get proper releases. (Good news for Koreans traditionally neglected by Nintendo!) What is intriguing is the Elite Beat Agents release. Will it have Korean popstars like BoA or Rain or will it stick with the Sum 41 and the Ashlee Simpson? I sure hope not. For Korea's sake. EBA for Korea [Siliconera]
Korea Getting New Elite Beat Agents Songs?
