Tim Schafer To Keynote Games Convention Developers Conference

The creator and co-creator of fan favourites Psychonauts, Day of the Tentacle, Grim Fandango, and Full Throttle will be on hand at GCDC, the developer conference that takes place just before Games Convention in Leipzig, Germany. Schafer, a former LucasArts employee, now at Double Fine Productions, will see his speech provide "insight into the creative game development process." Hopefully, we'll get a chance to see or hear more about Tim's next creation.

We'll be on hand at GCDC and Games Convention to bring you all the highlights and drink from the biggest steins possible.

Tim Schafer To Deliver 'Creative' GCDC Keynote [Gamasutra]