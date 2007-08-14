The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Splinter Cell Producer Trashes PS3's AI Capabilities

ai_movie_copy_rescale.jpgIn a recent interview with Gameplayer, one Splinter Cell: Conviction producer "Danny" adamantly declared:

It's NEVER gonna come out on the PS3 or the Wii.

Why? The Wii is self-explanatory, but he also said the Xbox 360 handles AI better than the PS3. That seems to be a bit overreaching, and maybe the real answer is that Splinter Cell's software architecture would make it difficult to bring to the PS3. But what do I know? Any real devs in the audience want to clarify for the group? Splinter Cell: Conviction [via maxconsole]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles