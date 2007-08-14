Splinter Cell Producer Trashes PS3's AI Capabilities

In a recent interview with Gameplayer, one Splinter Cell: Conviction producer "Danny" adamantly declared:

It's NEVER gonna come out on the PS3 or the Wii.

Why? The Wii is self-explanatory, but he also said the Xbox 360 handles AI better than the PS3. That seems to be a bit overreaching, and maybe the real answer is that Splinter Cell's software architecture would make it difficult to bring to the PS3. But what do I know? Any real devs in the audience want to clarify for the group? Splinter Cell: Conviction [via maxconsole]