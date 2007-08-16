Square Enix Online Store Dated

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

squareenixonlinestoremerch.jpgAll the Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts you could ever want. And buy. On August 20th at 6pm PST, the Official Square Enix Online Merchandise Store opens its doors to sell, well, Square Enix merchandise. Feature products include Final Fantasy XII Play Arts Judge Magister Gabranth and a limited edition Final Fantasy VII Advent Children Sculpture Arts Sephiroth and Could Strife. Back at E3, we spoke to Square about the online store. The impetus for opening it? The company hopes to regulate pricing on its collectibles goods outside Japan. That, and make a crap load of cash.

