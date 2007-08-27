Star Jones & Friends Talk Violence, Games

As an Australian, I've no idea who this woman is. All I know is what I've recently been told: she's a lawyer, hosts a TV talk show, used to be large, is now small. Good for her! I now also know she "loves her games". This is a segment which aired on her show last week. Subject: videogame violence. Not going to change anyone's opinions on anything, but it is nice to see this topic debated by a bunch of fresh faces. [via GamePolitics]