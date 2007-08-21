StarCraft II, Lich King Playable At Leipzig Games Con

If you want to get your hands on StarCraft II before 99% of the Korean population, book your plane or train ticket to Leipzig pronto, as Blizzard has enough demo kiosks to quash a Zergling rush at Games Convention. The developer also has an equally impressive number of demo kiosks for World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King for anyone looking for some massive multiplayer role-playing in a massively populated environment.

You'll find me at the StarCraft II area on Wednesday, feverishly working on Part II of my long delayed hands-on StarCraft II impressions.