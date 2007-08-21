StarCraft II, Lich King Playable At Leipzig Games Con

If you want to get your hands on StarCraft II before 99% of the Korean population, book your plane or train ticket to Leipzig pronto, as Blizzard has enough demo kiosks to quash a Zergling rush at Games Convention. The developer also has an equally impressive number of demo kiosks for World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King for anyone looking for some massive multiplayer role-playing in a massively populated environment.
You'll find me at the StarCraft II area on Wednesday, feverishly working on Part II of my long delayed hands-on StarCraft II impressions.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink