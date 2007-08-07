Take-Two Shares Decline After GTAIV Delay

In news that should shock NONE of you, Take-Two's share prices have been in a steady decline since the GTAIV delay last week. Last Thursday, right before the announcement, a single share in the company could be bought for USD$16.91. Now, it's down to USD$13.59, a drop of 19 percent. Over the same time period shares in EA, Activision, THQ and Konami closed up. Think they're excited there's more room on the shelf and in consumer's wallets this Christmas with no GTAIV? Bet they're tickled so pink they've moved on in search of even more jubilant colours. Take-Two Shares Slide as Rivals Rise [Next-Gen]