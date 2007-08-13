Stoned Luigi Skateboard Deck

Kotakuite Lukas M. sent in this picture, with the following explanation: "I found this yesterday in a skateboarding shop in Berlin. It's a Jeff Lenoce Pro Deck from Baker Skateboards, with what is obviously a stoned Luigi and some weed leaves on it. Unfortunately, it's not on Baker's web site (http://www.bakerskateboards.com/). Would have bought it, too, if the sales person hadn't been such an ass about me touching the precious deck with my seemingly unworthy fingers."