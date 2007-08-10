Stormfront Tackles The Spiderwick Chronicles

Have you ever dreamed of entering a fantastical world filled with adventure, danger, and furries faeries? I know, only every day, right? Well Sierra Entertainment and Stormfront Studio are looking to make that dream come true, as they announce The Spiderwick Chronicles, the game of the movie of the book series, coming in 2008 for the Xbox 360, Wii, PS2, PC, and Nintendo DS. Based off of the 2008 film by Nickelodeon Films and Paramount, the game will follow the adventures of twins Jared and Simon and their sister Mallory Grace as they move into the decrepit Spiderwick Estate and discover a field guide to fairies that launches them into an alternate world full of magical creatures such as brownies, elves, and nixies *happy sigh*. It's all based off a series of children's books by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, who do a lovely job of creating captivating stories in the vein Narnia author C.S. Lewis. Children young and old can start exploring the Spiderwick Estate next February.

Sierra Entertainment Developing Videogame Based On The Spiderwick Chronicles Film By Paramount Pictures And Nickelodeon Films

Videogame Adaptation to Bring to Life Fantastical World of Spiderwick Books and Film

READING, UK (9th August, 2007) - Sierra Entertainment, a division of Vivendi Games, today announced development of The Spiderwick Chronicles, a videogame based on the upcoming 2008 theatrical release of the same name by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Films. The game, which will recreate the fantastical world of the Spiderwick film and best-selling book series, is in development at Stormfront Studios and will be available for the Xbox 360â„¢ videogame and entertainment system, Wiiâ„¢ home videogame system, PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system, Nintendo DSâ„¢ and PC in February 2008.

"Sierra Entertainment is excited to announce that one of the most anticipated family entertainment films of 2008 will be coming to the world of videogames as well," said Al Simone, senior vice president, Global Marketing for Sierra Entertainment. "The Spiderwick Chronicles videogame will authentically recreate the world of Jared, Simon and Mallory Grace, putting gamers in their shoes as they discover a hidden world of fantastical creatures - sprites, ogres, goblins, brownies and more. Fans of the Spiderwick books now not only have the movie to look forward to, but will be able to live in their favourite fantasy world in this adventure filled game."

The Spiderwick Chronicles videogame is based on the upcoming film adaptation by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Films and will feature multiple playable characters, each with unique abilities. The Spiderwick Chronicles is a best-selling book series by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi in which twin brothers Jared and Simon, along with their sister Mallory Grace, embark on a perilous journey filled with adventure and danger.

The Spiderwick Chronicles videogame is expected to be available at retail stores worldwide in February 2008. For more information on The Spiderwick Chronicles, please visit the game's official web site at www.spiderwickgame.com.