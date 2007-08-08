Stranglehold Demo Shooting Up Live

The Stranglehold demo has hit Xbox Live. I'm a really big John Woo fan, so downloaded the 1.3 or so GB demo. And waited for three hours as the thing downloaded. (Is it just me or do some demos take way too long to download?) Played through the whole thing. Looks good! Slow-mo is fun! And was tickled to see John Woo as the bartender serving Chow Yun Fat a drink. Nice touch. Thing is, I'm on the fence about getting the PS3 or the Xbox Live version. I'd sure like to see Hard Boiled in Blu-ray...