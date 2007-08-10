The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Stranglehold PS3 Delayed (Again)

john_woo_stranglehold_12005.jpgWe're not sure exactly when we'll see Stranglehold for PS3, but it's been pushed back from a soft date of September 17th to ??? within 2007.

Following rumours that GTAIV was delayed for PS3 programming issues, it brings to question, again, the merit of releasing the same games on multiple next get systems. The Xbox 360, Wii and PS3 are a pile of incompatible hardware. And something tells me that most $US30 million game developers would like to see their return on more than one console. Stranglehold Release Delayed [via gamingtoday]

