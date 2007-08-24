Stranglehold Strangled

Looks like that Stranglehold demo is going to hafta hold you over a little longer. The game has been delayed until September 5th for Xbox 360 and PC. The game was slated for an August 27th drop. The PS3 release holds steady at September 17th. Keep in mind that this game was originally supposed to launch early this year. At this point, what's a few weeks? Nothing! Stranglehold Slips [Joystiq via MEGATONik, Thanks zizzy!]