Stranglehold Tequilas LOCATED

Mary Jane's Stranglehold experience left us with two burning questions. One, what's Stranglehold's multiplayer actually like? And second, where the hell were the tequila shots? The first, we got nothing. The second, we've got a lead. Seems GamesRadar's interns were let out of their cages for the night and proceeded to drink a little too much, proving firstly that interns need to be supervised at ALL TIMES, and secondly that poor writing doesn't necessarily triumph over poor grammar. Lack of Multiplayer Causes Drunken Rampage [GamesRadar Forums]