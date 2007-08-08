Stranglehold PC Minimum Specs Are...Wow

Now it's quite possible that I slipped on a wet patch in the kitchen and have been unconscious for years, like some modern day Rip Van Winkle, with technological progress passing me by, as the minimum requirements for the Windows version of Midway's Stranglehold seem alarmingly high. Two gigabytes of RAM? That's twice the baseline of BioShock. And that's not all.

If you want to dual-wield some chrome hand cannons and get the most out of your rendered dove flocks on PC, your box is gonna need, at a minimum:

OS: Windows XP SP2 / Vista

CPU: Dual Core Processor

RAM: 2 GB RAM

Video: Nvidia 7800 or higher / ATI x1300 or higher

Disk space: 15 GB

I'll admit, the game sure is pretty, but that's a lot of RAMs and literally tons of the Gigs! My old rig is like a gaming caveman compared to that. Looks like I'm sticking to the PLAYSTATION 3 version.

System requirements for PC? [Midway Forums via NeoGAF]