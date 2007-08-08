The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Stranglehold PC Minimum Specs Are...Wow

stranglehold_reqs.jpgNow it's quite possible that I slipped on a wet patch in the kitchen and have been unconscious for years, like some modern day Rip Van Winkle, with technological progress passing me by, as the minimum requirements for the Windows version of Midway's Stranglehold seem alarmingly high. Two gigabytes of RAM? That's twice the baseline of BioShock. And that's not all.

If you want to dual-wield some chrome hand cannons and get the most out of your rendered dove flocks on PC, your box is gonna need, at a minimum:

  • OS: Windows XP SP2 / Vista
  • CPU: Dual Core Processor
  • RAM: 2 GB RAM
  • Video: Nvidia 7800 or higher / ATI x1300 or higher
  • Disk space: 15 GB

I'll admit, the game sure is pretty, but that's a lot of RAMs and literally tons of the Gigs! My old rig is like a gaming caveman compared to that. Looks like I'm sticking to the PLAYSTATION 3 version.

System requirements for PC? [Midway Forums via NeoGAF]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles