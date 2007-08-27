Summer Sony Ad Breaks My Heart

When Sony gets advertising wrong, they get it really, really wrong. But man, when they get it right, damn... A short film-type PS3 ad for Boku no Natsu Yasumi with Hirofumi Arai (as the boyfriend), Tsugumi (girlfriend) and Susumu Terajima (yakuza) has surfaced online. It's a truly beautiful, smart ad. Bravo Sony. You gave me goose-bumps. Watch the Ad [PlayStation Japan]