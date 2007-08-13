Super Smash Bros. Brawl Gets "Pokemon Trainer"

And the next Super Smash Bros. Brawl character is... Pokémon Trainer. Yup. That's what the English Smash Bros. DOJO!! site is calling him. And that's what the Japanese DOJO!! site is calling him, too. This excitingly bland character doesn't fight directly, but "watches from the background" uses three Pocket Monsters: Squirtle, Ivyasaru and Charizard. A special move called the "Pokémon Change" is used to switch between them. Being a Trainer, the Pokémon Trainer doesn't directly fight, but watches the brawl. Yup, Nintendo just unveiled a spectator. (Yes, yes, he can change Pokémons, blah, blah, blah)

I just showed the above images to Mini-Bash, who asked, "Is that Satoshi?" (In Japan, "Ash" is called "Satoshil.") "No, that is the Pokémon Trainer," I told him. "Is that Satoshi?" He asked again. "No. I don't think so." "What's his name?" "Pokémon Trainer." "Why is Mario fighting Pokémon? Why, Daddy?"

Like, Mini-Bash was seriously disturbed by this. He doesn't know the half of it!

