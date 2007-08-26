Surprise, It's Uwe Boll!

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it) I missed the tail end of Gabe and Tycho's Q&A with the crowd at PAX. After hearing the boys answer the audiences in their typically hilarious style and watching Tycho sing a song of his own creation they announced that they had a special guest arriving to greet the crowd. Being as I had a previously scheduled appointment, I was unable to stay and for the safety of my sanity, this was probably a good thing.

Apparently, the gleeful pair let loose with what may go down in history as one of the biggest let downs in surprise history, the introduction to director Uwe Boll. Luckily, the folks at Joystiq were on hand to catch every painful moment from his arrival on stage to massive booing and jeers to the crowd leaving in droves like rats from a sinking ship. Even more fun awaited in this half hour journey into hell including a hideous bit of his upcoming Postal movie and a gal who just couldn't help herself from telling Uwe how she really felt about it. Watch and cringe in terror if you dare.

