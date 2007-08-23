Sword Of The New World Free Play Extended

K2 Network's Sword of the New World's Free Play payment option, which let you play the game at no cost up to level 20, has been quite popular. So popular, in fact that the company has decided to extend it to cover the entire game. I am sure this has nothing to do with the less than overwhelming response the game has gotten since launch, rendering the company unable to keep customers after the initial 20 levels were up, instead having them cut their losses and rely on the allure of the cash merchant virtual item shop to pad their coffers. No no! "

This had better work, or they're going to have to start depositing money into your Paypal for ever hour you play. K2 NETWORK PUTS GAMERS FIRST BY MAKING SWORD OF THE NEW WORLDâ„¢: GRANADO ESPADA FREE2PLAYâ„¢

The Award-Winning MMORPG Will Celebrate Expanding Its Free2Play Model With Double Experience For All Players August 21-28!

IRVINE, Calif. - (August 22, 2007) - K2 Network, Inc. (www.k2network.net), an online game publisher, announced today that it has expanded its Free2Play model for the epic Age of Exploration MMORPG Sword of the New World: Granado Espada. The game is available for download in North America and Europe at www.swordofthenewworld.com. Sword of the New World initially launched as Free2play up to level 20, after which players purchased a monthly subscription to level characters beyond 20. All of that has changed, with no limitations on content, levels or areas to explore. For those players still seeking the premium experience, K2 has kept the Cash Merchant, which offers rare and sought after items to be purchased in-game.

"K2 Network's Free2play model is the heart of our business," said Joshua Hong, CEO and Founder of K2 Network. "We launched Sword of the New World as a Free2Play title - free to download, free to try, and free to play up to level 20. We are extremely excited about this title, especially with such gorgeous graphics and the ability to play up to three characters at once, but Free2Play up to level 20 just isn't enough! At K2 Network, we put Gamers First, and thanks to the community supporting this game, we are now able to offer the same Free2Play model as all of our other titles. It's Free2play all the way!"

Sword of the New World: Granado Espada's expanded Free2Play offer does not adversely affect paying subscribers in any way. Current subscribers who have an un-used paid month will receive 1,000 Cash Shop Gold in addition to all three web unique player characters: Adelina Esperanza, Lisa Lynway, and M'boma (a total value of 40 dollars US).