Midway Backs Down, Stranglehold Now Region-Free

See? Sometimes it pays to whine, and whine loudly. Midway's decision to region-lock Stranglehold was decidedly uncool, and gamers, understandably, were pissed. So pissed that Midway have seemingly reversed the decision, a moderator on the official Stranglehold boards saying that both the regular edition and the collector's edition (the one with Hard-Boiled) are now region-free. The collector's edition will only be available in North America, but you can always just go ahead and import it. Well done, Midway. You're now back at the status quo on this one.

Topic: PS3 Versions to be Region Free!! [Official Stranglehold Forums]